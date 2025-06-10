Park City asks gym goers to walk, bike, take the bus to the MARC
There will be limited parking at the Park City MARC this summer as the city makes improvements to the pool.
Work on the MARC’s outdoor aquatic facilities will continue throughout the summer.
When finished the new pools will have an 8-lane lap pool, zero-entry access, a slide and a rock climbing wall.
MARC patrons are asked to walk, bus, bike or carpool when possible to help mitigate the number of cars.
The leisure pool opened Memorial Day weekend at the recreation center but the lap pool will be closed all summer.