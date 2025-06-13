Park City Council approves new 5-year extension with White Pine Touring

The new contract includes a rent increase for White Pine and a provision that 5% of pass sales will go to Park City Municipal.

White Pine Touring Nordic Director Richard Hodges is happy to have a new agreement in place until 2030.

“This is great,” Hodges said. “This is kind of our commitment to living, working and playing in Park City. And Park City’s commitment to providing a community resource that a lot of people really love and appreciate.”

Hodges said cost increases are a part of doing business.

“We haven’t sat down and run all the numbers yet of what that might mean operationally, but it’s a fairly common thing for things to be more expensive these days,” he said.

Park City has partnered with White Pine for decades to provide cross country skiing at the municipal golf course every winter.

“There aren’t a lot of places where people gather anymore,” Hodges said. “I like to think that the nordic center is one of those places where people still come together and see friends and neighbors.”

The contract stipulates that White Pine can begin operations around November 15 each year, however, it all depends on the snow.

