Music for the Mines fundraiser hits the right note for Ski Mountain Mining History

The fundraiser Wednesday features local piano legend Rich Wyman who despite a recent injury , will be pounding the piano keys with one hand, while taking requests from the highest bidder.

Co-chair for the nonprofit Donald Roll said the organization is celebrating its 10th year and wanted to do something special while promoting and saving all of the mine structures that exist in our local mountains.

“Make sure that they're still here 50 to 100 years from now. If we didn't step in, they were all falling apart due to age, weather and the tough environment up there on the mountain,” he said.

The event will raise funds to preserve and promote the rich mining history of Park City—an industry that laid the foundation for the modern ski town. Organizer Colleen Logan said in addition to the sale of tickets, attendees can bid to have a song played.

“Local piano legend Rich Wyman has dueling pianos,” Logan said. “Special treat, this event will have three pianists. And what's great about it, in terms of raising money is that people who attend, buy a ticket, can request a song to be played, and they can enjoy it for a minute, and then if someone doesn't like that song, the next bidder swipes away the pianos and plays their song. So, it's a great fun, interactive way for people to get involved.”

The only song that Wyman won’t play unless it’s a very big donation, Roll said, is “Piano Man” by Billy Joel.

“They play everything,” he said. “I have no idea how they do it. I really don't. Any song you request, they will play it.”

There are less than 10 tickets available. The proceeds will benefit the Thaynes Mine complex project which Roll said they hope to start next summer. Work will reconstruct the hoist house and put a new roof on it.

“What the Thaynes Mine is famous for, was that was the terminal for the skier subway, which was the only one in the world where you could through a mine tunnel on a modified subway car and then go up the shaft to ski up in Thaynes," he said. "And we want to preserve that history.”

Next on the project list is to protect the Silver King Mill which is downhill from the Bonanza chairlift in Woodside Gulch.

The event will be held on Wed. July 2 at the Pendry Hotel. Doors open at 5 p.m. The event begins at 6 p.m. Heavy appetizers and wine will be served.

For a link to tickets and more information on the Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History click here.