Park City Fourth of July road closures, parking, transportation changes

Events start Friday at 8 a.m. with a 5k fun run through the Thaynes Canyon neighborhood. During the race, parts of Three Kings Drive, Thaynes Canyon Drive and Payday Drive will be closed to cars.

In Old Town, Main Street and Park Avenue will close to vehicles at 8 a.m. before the annual parade begins at 11 a.m.

Street parking on Heber Avenue and Swede Alley and all surface lots on Swede Alley will close at 6 a.m. Cars must be moved before then. The roads and parking lots will reopen at 2 p.m.

Swede Alley and upper Park Avenue will allow residential traffic only Friday morning.

Drivers will have to pay to park again in Old Town starting July 1. Regular rates range from $3 to $5 per hour. However, paid parking at the China Bridge garage on the Fourth of July cost $30 until 1 p.m.

No parking is available at City Park from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Park City recommends carpooling or taking public transit from free parking locations. Those include Richardson Flat, Park City High School and Deer Valley and Park City Mountain resorts.

The city’s pilot program to allow dogs on buses also begins July 1.

Pups will be allowed with their owners on Park City Transit buses through Nov. 1. However, the change does not apply to High Valley Transit buses.

