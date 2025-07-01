Friends of the Park City Library to host biannual used book sale

The Friends group organizes two used book sales every year near the Fourth of July and Labor Day. Friends board member Cathy Lanigan said members of the friends’ group will get first pick.

“There is a preview from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for members on Thursday, July 3,” Lanigan said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” June 30. “That's the very first two hours of the sale. So, as per usual, members will have access to the books first.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Friends of the Park City Library board members Cathy Lanigan and Rachel Sahlman on KPCW's Local News Hour

Board member Rachael Sahlman said annual memberships start at $25 and names will be checked as shoppers enter the sale.

“The nice thing is, those who are not members, or those who would like to renew their membership, can do so at the door,” Sahlman said. “So, they can either go on the website and do it prior to the sale, or we'll have folks at the door who they can get their membership from.”

The sale on the third-floor community room has books for adults and room 301 is filled with children’s books, puzzles and games.

Despite the increase in demand for digital books and audio books today, Lanigan said the number of physical books being donated to the library hasn’t changed much.

“In fact, checking out of actual physical, some people say, ‘dead tree books’ from the library is actually on the rise. We have a new bookstore in town, out at Kimball. Both Dolly’s and Barnes and Noble are doing really, really well with book sales. Books are hot.”

Proceeds from the book sale as well as those sold from the Friends’ library wall inside the Park City Library are used to fund non-budgeted items, including live music on the patio, purchases for the library’s business center and to bring in authors to speak to the community.

One of those guest speakers is coming Oct. 4 during the Utah Humanities Book Festival. Kevin Fedarko, author of “A Walk in the Park,” will be in Park City. He will share the story of his end-to-end traverse of the Grand Canyon, with his friend and photographer Peter McBride.