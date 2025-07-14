Health officials to offer blood, soil lead testing at Park City Farmers Market

At the soilSHOP event , it’s free for residents to get their soil samples tested for lead.

Health officials will also offer blood tests for the metal for $13.

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services reports lead can be found in the soil of some gardens and outdoor play areas.

It often comes from industrial sites and historic, widespread use of lead paint and gasoline.

The farmers market at the First Time parking lot at Park City Mountain is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.