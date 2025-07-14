© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Health officials to offer blood, soil lead testing at Park City Farmers Market

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 14, 2025 at 7:35 PM MDT
A scientist is taking a sample of soil close up.
Natali
/
Adobe Stock
Soil science concept. A scientist is taking a sample of soil close up.

This week state and local health departments will be at the Park City Farmers Market to test residents’ soil and blood for lead.

At the soilSHOP event, it’s free for residents to get their soil samples tested for lead.

Health officials will also offer blood tests for the metal for $13.

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services reports lead can be found in the soil of some gardens and outdoor play areas.

It often comes from industrial sites and historic, widespread use of lead paint and gasoline.

The farmers market at the First Time parking lot at Park City Mountain is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver