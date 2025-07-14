© 2025 KPCW

Hideout plans community outreach as it begins general plan update

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published July 14, 2025 at 8:00 PM MDT
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW

Hideout leaders are gearing up for a revamp of the town’s general plan, the document guiding its land use and development decisions.

The town’s general plan was last updated in 2019. Since then, Hideout has added new homes, annexed land and welcomed more full-time residents. The population is currently just under 1,000 people, according to data shared at the town council meeting Thursday, July 10.

At that meeting, planning consultant John Janson said regular updates to the general plan are a good way to keep the town on track with its goals. He recommends revisions every five to 10 years.

“When you think about, I need another car, you just don’t say to yourself, I’m going to go out tomorrow and buy a car. It takes some planning to do that. And what we’re trying to do, really, is come up with what is that car going to look like 10 or 20 years from now.”

Hideout is one of four towns that received grant funding from the Mountainlands Association of Governments, a regional planning organization, to update its vision. The others are Charleston, Daniel and Henefer. Each got about $50,000 for the process.

Town Councilmember Chris Baier said the general plan is due for an update because of big changes to the town’s makeup over the past six years.

“We have, since then, annexed very important properties including 350 acres of Richardson Flat,” she said. “What I think is silent in the current general plan is, what are our commercial zones? Where do we want our commercial activity to be in the town?”

Leaders said they envision “clusters” of retail space due to the town’s geography.

Councilmember Jonathan Gunn said he’d prefer small and specialty businesses. He said residents have shared those preferences in surveys.

“I’m not talking about big-box stores, you know – perhaps a bodega, something of that nature,” he said.

Others said the town could use a community center or other gathering spaces.

The next steps in the general plan update include forming a committee of leaders and locals and gathering specific community feedback. A public workshop is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 17.
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
