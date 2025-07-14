Fair labor lawsuit against Vail Resorts moves forward after years of delays

Vail Resorts employees have alleged they were improperly denied pay under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The three named plaintiffs are Beaver Creek employees suing on behalf of themselves and other current or former employees. They claim Vail Resorts violated labor laws by failing to compensate them for work performed properly.

Colorado’s Vail Daily newspaper reports the 10th Circuit judge expressed frustration last week over delays which stemmed from a similar case appealed in California.

Vail Resorts now has to provide documents including employment records, payment information and internal policies by Aug. 15.

Ski instructors have until Nov. 21 to opt in to the collective action.