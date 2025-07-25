© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Plein Air Paint Out event is back in Park City Saturday

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published July 25, 2025 at 2:56 PM MDT
An artist paints at the Park City Gardens and Gallery MAR Plein Air Paint Out.
Gallery MAR / Park City Gardens
An artist paints at the Park City Gardens and Gallery MAR Plein Air Paint Out.

After taking a break last year, the Park City Gardens Plein Air Paint Out returns Saturday.

“Plein air” painting is done outside in the open air. Gallery MAR owner Maren Mullin and Park City Gardens owner Sophy Kohler started the annual Plein Air Paint Out in 2017 to bring art and nature together.

Mullin said the pair decided not to host the free event in 2024, but later found it was missed by locals. So, they are bringing it back this Saturday from 3-6 p.m.

Mullin said over 25 artists have signed up and will set up their easels in various spots around the Gardens, a 10 acre nursery on state Route 224.

“Whether it's the detail of one flower or the whole scene, including the greenhouse and the coffee shop and maybe even the cars in the parking lot, people can capture whatever they want to, it’s the essence of the space,” Mullin said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Friday.

Participants can also choose any medium for their art, from acrylic and watercolor paints to charcoal pencils.

The public can attend the event for free to explore the gardens, meet the artists and purchase original art.

Artists will paint from 3-5 p.m. and an awards ceremony will take place until 6 p.m. Mullin said former Meyer Gallery owner Susan Meyer will be the judge.
Park City
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller