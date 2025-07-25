A Plein Air Paint Out event is back in Park City Saturday

“Plein air” painting is done outside in the open air. Gallery MAR owner Maren Mullin and Park City Gardens owner Sophy Kohler started the annual Plein Air Paint Out in 2017 to bring art and nature together.

Mullin said the pair decided not to host the free event in 2024, but later found it was missed by locals. So, they are bringing it back this Saturday from 3-6 p.m.

Mullin said over 25 artists have signed up and will set up their easels in various spots around the Gardens, a 10 acre nursery on state Route 224.

“Whether it's the detail of one flower or the whole scene, including the greenhouse and the coffee shop and maybe even the cars in the parking lot, people can capture whatever they want to, it’s the essence of the space,” Mullin said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Friday.

Participants can also choose any medium for their art, from acrylic and watercolor paints to charcoal pencils.

The public can attend the event for free to explore the gardens, meet the artists and purchase original art.

Artists will paint from 3-5 p.m. and an awards ceremony will take place until 6 p.m. Mullin said former Meyer Gallery owner Susan Meyer will be the judge.

