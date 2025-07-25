Jordanelle State Park calling volunteers to remove invasive species
Jordanelle State Park is asking locals to help with trail maintenance Saturday, July 26.
Volunteers are needed to work on mountain bike trails and invasive species weeding near the Ross Creek trailhead from 8 a.m to noon.
Tools are provided, but volunteers should bring gloves and water.
In return, all volunteers will get a free single-day-use entrance pass for use at any state park.
Jordanelle will host another volunteer day Aug. 16.