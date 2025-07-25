© 2025 KPCW

Jordanelle State Park calling volunteers to remove invasive species

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published July 25, 2025 at 3:44 PM MDT
The Ross Creek Trailhead is located near the northern edge of the Jordanelle Reservoir.
Rob Winder
/
KPCW
The Ross Creek Trailhead is located near the northern edge of the Jordanelle Reservoir.

Jordanelle State Park is asking locals to help with trail maintenance Saturday, July 26.

Volunteers are needed to work on mountain bike trails and invasive species weeding near the Ross Creek trailhead from 8 a.m to noon.

Tools are provided, but volunteers should bring gloves and water.

In return, all volunteers will get a free single-day-use entrance pass for use at any state park.

Jordanelle will host another volunteer day Aug. 16.
