Family sues Park City Ski and Snowboard over daughter’s cliff jumping injuries

Malcolm Kostuchenko and Susan Burlazzi filed the lawsuit against Park City Ski and Snowboard, the Utah Athletic Foundation and organization leaders on behalf of their daughter H.K.

They claim Park City Ski and Snowboard coaches encouraged H.K. to “dangerously jump off a cliff” during a 2021 summer training activity in Oregon. H.K. was 14 at the time.

The lawsuit says parents received a schedule of anticipated activities for each day of the trip, but cliff jumping at Punch Bowl Falls was not included. However, court documents allege, due to the coaches' “negligent and reckless conduct and omissions,” H.K. landed on rocks after jumping and shattered bones in both her feet and ankles.

The lawsuit says the young skier and other children were encouraged to repeatedly jump from a cliffside “from heights approximately twenty to seventy feet above the water.”

According to the lawsuit, H.K. has since suffered severe mental and emotional injuries and has had numerous “invasive and painful medical” surgeries with more expected in the future. The documents further state H.K. “feels pain” every day.

Court papers say H.K. remained a member of the Alpine ski team after the incident. She trained with the team through the 2025 season, but took a break during the 2021-2022 season due to her injuries.

The 3rd District Court lawsuit was filed in May.

H.K.’s parents are seeking a jury trial, as well as monetary and other damages for their child’s injuries, punitive damages for “reckless conduct” by PCSS and its coaches, as well as reimbursement for legal fees.

In a response filed with the court, Park City Ski and Snowboard and its leaders deny the allegations. According to court documents, the group did not intend to have athletes jump off cliffs at Punch Bowl Falls or anywhere else.

No trial date has been set.