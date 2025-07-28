Park City hotel occupancy up 3% through first half of 2025

Park City Chamber President and CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff said hotel occupancy in June was up 6% year-over-year, while lodging rates remained flat.

“The success of the summer months, particularly June, is definitely a result of a lot of the larger groups, the corporate meetings that are here in Park City,” Wesselhoff said.

Corporate travel spending overall is up 15% year-over-year, according to data from Navan, a travel management platform.

Wesselhoff said additional data from July is still pending, but earlier forecasts suggested a slowdown in visitation.

Numbers for the first half of 2025 suggest stability in the local tourism industry, with occupancy up 3% and rates up 2% year-over-year.

Restaurant tax revenue is up 6% in the first six months of this year. However, lodging tax revenue and local tax collections are down, Wesselhoff said.

“Overall, we are seeing the number of visitors staying pretty solid, but it looks like what they’re spending in our community is a little bit less than what they were spending the year before,” she said. “I’m sure that’s just all related to the economic indicators and the uncertainty and the tariffs and the political rhetoric in the community and international visitors. There’s just a lot that’s going into those spending numbers.”

Wesselhoff said summer events like the Park City Extreme Cup soccer tournament and the annual Kimball Arts Festival are key to driving economic development.

The Park City Chamber will hold its annual meeting for members at the Pendry hotel on August 28.

The Park City Chamber is a financial supporter of KPCW.