Park City ‘Tour De Suds’ fees increase as September race nears

The 7-mile, 2,200-foot elevation gain competition takes riders from City Park up to the top of Empire Pass.

Participants are encouraged to don festive costumes while celebrating the beginning of the fall mountain bike season.

Early registration for adults is $40. Youth registration is $15 while bikers 12 and under are free.

Prices go up Friday, Aug. 1, for pre-registration. Online registration closes Sept. 4.

Day-of registration will be available unless the race sells out. The 2025 Tour De Suds begins Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. E-bikes are not allowed.