© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City ‘Tour De Suds’ fees increase as September race nears

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 31, 2025 at 4:26 PM MDT
The 2021 Tour Des Suds on Park City's Main Street.
Mountain Trails Foundation
The 2021 Tour Des Suds on Park City's Main Street.

Early registration for the annual Tour De Suds mountain bike race ended Thursday, but those interested can still sign up.

The 7-mile, 2,200-foot elevation gain competition takes riders from City Park up to the top of Empire Pass.

Participants are encouraged to don festive costumes while celebrating the beginning of the fall mountain bike season.

Early registration for adults is $40. Youth registration is $15 while bikers 12 and under are free.

Prices go up Friday, Aug. 1, for pre-registration. Online registration closes Sept. 4.

Day-of registration will be available unless the race sells out. The 2025 Tour De Suds begins Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. E-bikes are not allowed.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver