Suicide prevention foundation offers Park City mental health course in Spanish

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is offering a free class on youth mental health first aid Saturday, Aug 2. It will be taught entirely in Spanish.

The class is for adults who regularly interact with youth. It will cover the signs and symptoms of suicidal ideation and how to respond to them.

AFSP Spanish language programs manager Sergio de Chazal said the curriculum comes from the National Council for Mental Wellbeing .

Though he is not mandated to teach the course as part of his job, he said he does it to help others share the life-saving information.

“They tell me, ‘You saved my life,’ and I’m like, ‘No, I didn’t save your life,’ but the reality is that I’m not saving your life,” he said. “You’re saving your life. You’re doing the things that you have to do in order to change your life.”

He said the course will help people understand there are many ways to better their lives, including meditation, reading, writing, exercise and getting the recommended amount of sleep.

Saturday’s free 8-hour class is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Park City Library. No registration is required.