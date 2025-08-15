Park Silly Market extends contract through 2030

The market, which started in 2006 on Lower Main Street, runs for 11 Sundays during the summer in Park City.

The three year extension clause is part of the market’s contract that was approved by the Park City Council in 2023 . The market was set to run until 2027 prior to the approval Thursday.

This renewal now extends the contract through 2030.

Park Silly Sunday Market Executive Director Kate McChesney said the extension will help the market make long-term plans including securing multi-year sponsorships and grant funding.

No other changes were made to Park Silly Sunday Market’s contract at the meeting.

The market will remain on Lower Main and run the 11 Sundays approved by the council in the first part of the contract.

Park Silly will return to Main Street Aug. 31 after taking a 5 week break.