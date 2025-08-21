© 2025 KPCW

Dump truck brake failure, fire on Deer Valley Drive

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 21, 2025 at 3:43 PM MDT
Dump truck's brakes catch on fire after failing causing the truck to crash through Marsac roundabout
Matt Sampson
/
KPCW

A dump truck that lost its brakes crashed through a roundabout on Deer Valley Drive Thursday morning, damaging a rock wall before finally coming to a stop near Shortline Road.

Park City’s fire department said the truck was driving down Marsac Avenue around 9:30 a.m. when its brakes broke after passing the runaway truck ramp.

According to city police, the truck accelerated down the hill where it plowed through the roundabout and entered oncoming traffic lanes, which were empty at the time.

damage to Marsac roundabout after dump truck loses brakes and crashes through on Thursday, August 21, 2025
Matt Sampson
/
KPCW
Damage to Marsac roundabout after dump truck loses brakes and crashes through on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025.

The truck's brakes caught on fire as the truck sped down Deer Valley Drive before it managed to stop by Shortline Road, just after Bonanza Drive.

The two lanes of Deer Valley Drive were blocked as fire crews extinguished the flames and worked to clean up fuel that spilled on the road.

The road was cleared and reopened about 45 minutes later. No other vehicles were involved in the incident and nobody was injured.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
