Park City Council considers new indoor pickleball facility, Bonanza Park plan

Ahead of that, Park City Deputy City Manager Heather Sneddon said the council met with the developer, Brinshore, Monday evening to discuss the future of five acres in Bonanza Park.

“The Bonanza Park Small Area Plan, adopted in July 2024, is the guiding document that aims to transform the Bonanza Park neighborhood into this walkable, mixed-use community with increased affordable housing, more pedestrian, bike connections, activated outdoor spaces and local businesses and arts and culture,” she said.

Tuesday, the council will consider code changes to the 70-acre Bonanza Park area it says will help transform the community.

Sneddon said parking reductions and transit strategies will be included.

“It caps transient uses to boutique hotels with shuttles,” she said on KCPW’s “Local News Hour” Aug. 25. “We're looking to really just develop this into a more vibrant district, as opposed to strong parking, commercial, industrial uses that exist there right now.”

Also on Tuesday's agenda, an agreement between the city and an indoor pickleball company to build a facility at Quinn’s Junction.

The council will review a public-private partnership proposal with “The Picklr” for a 12-court, 35,000-square-foot indoor pickleball facility.

The Park City Council convenes at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.