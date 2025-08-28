Country’s strongest endurance mountain bikers to hit Park City trails this weekend

The 77-mile mountain bike race will take riders from Round Valley up the Lost Prospector trail before climbing to the top of Deer Valley and Park City’s Iron Mountain.

Racers will finish by riding down the Iron Bill trail to BYOB near the Utah Olympic Park to cross the finish line at the Skullcandy building in Kimball Junction.

With about 10,000 feet of elevation gain, the race takes riders an average of 9 hours. The fastest bikers will take about 6 hours.

Trails will be open to the public during the race, but hikers and bikers are advised to avoid trails in and around Deer Valley Resort, Round Valley and Lost Prospector before noon.

In the afternoon, recreationalists should avoid trails around Park City Mountain, Canyons Village and Utah Olympic Park.