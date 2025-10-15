Miners end regular season with a blowout win, Wasps lose

Behind another stellar defensive performance, the Park City Miners closed out their regular season with a 42-0 win over the Uintah Utes. The Miners struck with big plays in the passing game, scoring on touchdown passes of 27, 74, 37, and 45 yards, while their defense held a second straight opponent without an offensive score. Rushing touchdowns from Eli Warner and Jackson Richey rounded out the scoring for the Miners, who finish 6-4 overall and 4-1 in 4A Region 8.

The Wasatch Wasps fell to the Springville Red Devils 38-10 in their regular-season finale. The Wasps stayed within reach, trailing 14-10 at halftime, until the Red Devils pulled away with 24 unanswered second half points. The Wasps close out the regular season at 4-6 overall and 2-5 in 5A Region 7.

The South Summit Wildcats wrap up their regular season on Thursday, October 16, and the North Summit Braves finish theirs on Friday, October 17.

Playoff schedules and matchups will be announced over the weekend.