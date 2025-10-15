Park City Council still formulating Bonanza Park plans

The Park City Council had its final work session with Brinshore Development Oct. 13, the firm partnering with the city on a new mixed-use district at Bonanza Drive and Kearns Boulevard.

The site plan is not yet finalized. However, Brinshore has proposed six buildings along the perimeter of the 5-acre property, with a central green open space running through the middle. Buildings would be 35 feet tall in most areas.

Park City Economic Development Director Chris Eggleton said the city council is thinking broader than just the buildings and fixtures on the site.

“At the heart of this project is a concept that we're calling a third place, and that's really spaces beyond home and work,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Wednesday, Oct 15. “It's a place [where] we can come together to create a social hub and bring the community together.”

The central open space is one aspect of the community hub. The council is also working with local organizations, like the Art Council of Park City and Summit County, to implement artist spaces.

Brinshore Development A preliminary conceptual rendering of Brinshore Development's proposal for the five-acre property at the intersection of intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Monitor Drive.

A rough site plan of Bonanza Park also features 112 housing units. Many would be more affordable units costing 40% to 80% of the area medium income. Eggleton said the affordable units would provide low income housing tax credits to the project.

“Those tax credits are like coupons, but it's effectively giving free money back to the project that doesn't come out of either the parks and municipal budget or the developer's budget,” Eggleton said.

The council hasn’t decided what kind of parking will be at the site. The current plan allows for a one-story parking garage with about 300 stalls, but a two-story garage with about 500 stalls is also possible.

“The project doesn't necessarily need all that parking, but the area could use some of that parking,” Eggleton said. “The question that has to be answered is really what's the strategy that would justify paying for and building that extra parking today.”

Brinshore officials said previously they have an optimistic timeline to begin construction in the fall of 2026.

Community members can provide feedback on current designs at an open house Oct. 20 in the Park City Library’s community room. There’s one session from 1-2 p.m. and another from 5-6:30 p.m.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.

