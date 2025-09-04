Park City Singers scale up ranks ahead of December concert

Park City Singers is a non-audition community choir dedicated to bringing choral music to Summit County.

The nonprofit starts rehearsals next week for its annual holiday concert in December. New Artistic Director Darla Cardwell said the group wants to add more voices to the choir .

FULL INTERVIEW: Park City Singers President Mary Gootjes and Artistic Director Darla Caldwell Listen • 6:08

“We would love to be at least 50 strong,” she said on KPCW's "Local News Hour" Thursday . “We are looking for high school students and college kids and young adults who might want to come back to their musical roots and have an experience of singing in community.”

Cardwell was a professional soloist, educator and director and has a musical theatre background; she previously did a national tour of Cats.

The group also has a new pianist, Jie Fang Goh, who is an accomplished pianist and collaborative artist with experience performing and coaching instrumentalists and singers.

The holiday concert is called “Songs of Light and Wonder.” It will feature timeless works and festive favorites.

“We have some more challenging pieces with some beautiful, rich harmonies built into the different parts,” Cardwell said. “But we are definitely balancing that with accessible music.”

Cardwell also wants to expand Park City Singers’ reach by bringing back spring concerts. President Mary Gootjes has been in the choir for 17 years and said the group previously hosted spring concerts featuring Broadway tunes.

“With Darla starting with us as our new artistic director and our board of directors, we're very seriously considering a spring season, and we're very excited about that,” she said.

Singers pay $55 to participate each season. That includes rehearsals on Tuesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m., the December concert and working with professional musicians.

