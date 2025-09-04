© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Speedskating world cup opens in Utah this fall

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 4, 2025 at 4:55 PM MDT
Park City native Casey Dawson speed skating.
Youth Sports Alliance
Park City native Casey Dawson speed skating.

The U.S. Olympic Speedskating team will be decided in Utah this fall at the ISU Long Track Speed Skating World Cup on the fastest ice on Earth.

The event at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns, which hosted the 2002 Games, will showcase top U.S. athletes including gold medalist Erin Jackson and the reigning world championship team: Ethan Cepuran, Emery Lehman and Parkite Casey Dawson.

World record holders Brittany Bowe and Jordan Stolz will also compete at the event Nov. 14 to Nov. 16.

It is the first stop of the world cup season and will give U.S. athletes a chance to qualify for the 2026 Winter Games in Italy in February.

At last year’s Salt Lake City World Cup, Stolz shattered the 1000m world record and now enters the season as a seven-time World Champion and favorite in all three sprint distances.

Tickets and volunteer opportunities are available now for the event.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver