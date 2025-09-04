Speedskating world cup opens in Utah this fall

The event at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns, which hosted the 2002 Games, will showcase top U.S. athletes including gold medalist Erin Jackson and the reigning world championship team: Ethan Cepuran, Emery Lehman and Parkite Casey Dawson.

World record holders Brittany Bowe and Jordan Stolz will also compete at the event Nov. 14 to Nov. 16.

It is the first stop of the world cup season and will give U.S. athletes a chance to qualify for the 2026 Winter Games in Italy in February.

At last year’s Salt Lake City World Cup, Stolz shattered the 1000m world record and now enters the season as a seven-time World Champion and favorite in all three sprint distances.