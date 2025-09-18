Kenworthy withdraws from Park City Council race

John Kenworthy filed a withdrawal affidavit with city hall Sept. 18, leaving three candidates in the November Park City Council election.

His name will still appear on the ballot because overseas ballots have already been mailed, according to Park City Recorder Michelle Kellogg.

Any votes for Kenworthy will not be counted.

The Summit County clerk plans to send emails to all voters with listed email addresses and will post signs at polling locations notifying voters of his withdrawal. Park City Municipal will also send social media reminders that he has withdrawn.

The remaining candidates include incumbents Tana Toly and Jeremy Rubell, along with political newcomer Diego Zegarra.

Kenworthy narrowly made it through August’s primary election, in which the top four candidates advanced. He beat Beth Armstrong for the fourth spot by a margin of 25 votes.

Kenworthy has campaigned alongside Rubell and mayoral candidate Jack Rubin throughout the election.

A former planning commissioner, who also chaired the city’s historic preservation board, Kenworthy was the subject of a controversial letter to the editor published Aug. 2 in The Park Record.

The letter, signed by current and former elected officials including Park City Mayor Nann Worel, accused Kenworthy of making misogynistic remarks about Toly.

At a candidate forum days later, Kenworthy called the letter a “political hit job” and said the election had created a “toxic environment.”

“I entered this race to help Park City focus on facts, solutions, and quality of life,” Kenworthy said in a statement Thursday. “I am grateful to everyone who volunteered, donated, and opened their doors to conversations about our future. I will keep working for Park City in ways that are constructive and unifying.”

Kenworthy plans to communicate directly with donors and return all campaign contributions, according to a press release.

Financial disclosure forms from August show Kenworthy had spent over $11,000, most of which was his own money.

Parkites will elect two council members and a mayor Nov. 4.