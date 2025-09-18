Wasatch County updates emergency response plan

“It’s a lot more robust than what we’ve had in the past,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Sept. 16. “It was done in partnership with a lot of stakeholders around the community, including the hospitals, the health department, the cities and first responders.”

Wasatch County last updated its emergency plan in 2013. It also drafted a disaster mitigation plan with neighboring Utah County in 2022.

The plan provides county leaders with a roadmap for deciding what type of emergency response is warranted, details about different “levels” of emergency status and who’s responsible for different tasks during a crisis. It has details about how to alert the public to emergencies and a list of partner agencies who could help.

Grabau said he hopes the new plan spurs more collaboration with cities and towns across Wasatch County.

“Our hope is that each of the cities will also adopt a similar plan that can kind of plug into ours, so that we know how to cooperate with each other during those same circumstances,” he said.

The Wasatch County Council voted unanimously to adopt the emergency management plan at its meeting Wednesday, Sept. 17.

Next, leaders will determine a schedule for how often to train staff in emergency protocols. Training will vary based on department.

A link to the new Wasatch County Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan is available on the county website.