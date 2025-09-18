Park City staff recommend allowing dogs on buses year-round

Park City began allowing dogs on buses in June to increase use of public transit by removing a barrier for residents and visitors with furry friends.

Nearly 200 dogs boarded Park City Transit buses between mid-July and late August, according to a staff report. More than 70 of those trips were on the expanded purple line, which is servicing trailheads in Bonanza Flat for the first time this summer.

So far, there have been no reported problems and only one rider complaint, which concerned bus cleanliness.

“These results suggest that the program is being used responsibly by pet owners and is compatible with current transit operations,” the staff report says.

The pilot program is set to expire Nov. 1. But staff in the city’s transportation department recommend establishing a permanent, year-round dogs on buses policy.

At its meeting Sept. 25 the Park City Council will be asked whether they support allowing canines year-round and if any changes should be made to the policy.

Under current rules, dogs must be leashed and muzzled, and their owners are asked to board through the rear door and sit in the back of the bus.

The report says that a seasonal policy was considered, but having to keep riders and drivers up-to-date on nuanced rules is seen as a drawback.

“A year-round policy is simpler, easier to communicate and implement, and better supports the city’s overall goal of encouraging public transit use,” the report states.

Service animals have always been allowed on Park City buses. Dogs are not allowed on High Valley Transit buses, which operate between Park City and Summit County.

