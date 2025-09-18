Bedell resigns from Recycle Utah general manager post

Recycle Utah announced Thursday General Manager Jim Bedell has left the nonprofit to focus on his retirement.

Bedell led the Park City organization for over a year. Previously a board member, Bedell took on a leadership role in June 2024 when the previous executive director, Carolyn Wawra, experienced health issues.

He officially became Recycle Utah’s general manager in January.

In a statement, Board Chair Ken Barfield said he and the board of directors are deeply grateful for Bedell’s service, leadership and passion for Recycle Utah.

“His strategic thinking helped Recycle Utah to envision a comprehensive waste management relocation to best serve the needs of our growing community,” Barfield said. “His dedication has left an enduring mark on our organization and community.”

The search for a new executive director begins immediately.

According to the statement, Recycle Utah’s board will jointly lead the organization until a new director is hired.

According to its website, Recycle Utah was incorporated by a group of Park City locals in 1990. The organization recycles over 3.5 million pounds of material annually, including cardboard, glass, electronics and recreation equipment like skis.

The nonprofit has long operated from an old bus shed on a .04-acre lot in the Bonanza Park neighborhood. The facility is set to close in September 2026 as part of the city’s redevelopment plans for the area. A new location has not been selected, although the city has offered the organization a 4-acre parcel off U.S. 40.

In recent months, Bedell has pushed both city and county leaders to invest in a long-term plan for addressing recycling, including investing in diversion infrastructure that would keep more materials out of Summit County’s landfill.

