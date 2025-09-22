© 2025 KPCW

Joe Wrona arrested after alleged probation violation

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published September 22, 2025 at 4:10 PM MDT
Joe Wrona listens the afternoon of Jan. 5 in Third District Court, which accepted his plea of guilty to incest and forcible sexual abuse and sent him to Summit County jail for a year.

The former Park City-area attorney and convicted sex offender was in the Wasatch County Jail as of Monday.

A 3rd District judge signed a warrant for Joe Wrona’s arrest Sept. 22 after he allegedly violated the terms of his probation.

The warrant does not specify how Wrona may have violated his probation, but doing so means he could see prison time. The warrant says he must remain in custody without bail pending a court appearance.

Wrona was in the Wasatch County Jail as of Sept. 22. A jail employee told KPCW he was booked Sept. 18 by the Adult Probation & Parole division of the Utah Department of Corrections.

In 2023, the former attorney pleaded guilty to felony incest and forcible sexual abuse charges for acts involving his adult biological daughter. Under the plea agreement, he was to serve a year in jail and an additional three years of supervised probation.

Wrona was released from the Summit County Jail four months early because of good behavior. He also registered as a sex offender.

The terms of his probation included not possessing, purchasing or transferring firearms and not contacting his daughter ever again.

A court date has not been scheduled.
Park City
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
Connor Thomas
