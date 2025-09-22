Joe Wrona arrested after alleged probation violation

A 3rd District judge signed a warrant for Joe Wrona’s arrest Sept. 22 after he allegedly violated the terms of his probation.

The warrant does not specify how Wrona may have violated his probation, but doing so means he could see prison time. The warrant says he must remain in custody without bail pending a court appearance.

Wrona was in the Wasatch County Jail as of Sept. 22. A jail employee told KPCW he was booked Sept. 18 by the Adult Probation & Parole division of the Utah Department of Corrections.

In 2023, the former attorney pleaded guilty to felony incest and forcible sexual abuse charges for acts involving his adult biological daughter. Under the plea agreement, he was to serve a year in jail and an additional three years of supervised probation.

Wrona was released from the Summit County Jail four months early because of good behavior. He also registered as a sex offender.

The terms of his probation included not possessing, purchasing or transferring firearms and not contacting his daughter ever again.

A court date has not been scheduled.