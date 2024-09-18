Former Park City attorney Wrona released early after sex abuse conviction

Court records indicate Joe Wrona was released from the Summit County Jail Sept. 5. He was let out for good behavior after spending fewer than eight months behind bars.

In January, a judge sentenced him to a year in jail after he pleaded guilty to reduced charges of forcible sexual abuse and incest. He was initially charged with raping his adult biological daughter in 2022.

The controversial plea deal included eligibility for “good time,” where inmates’ sentences are reduced for good behavior.

Wrona was able to leave jail four months early. He must still serve 40 months of supervised probation.

The terms of the plea also prohibit him from contacting his daughter for the rest of his life. According to prosecutors and the survivor’s attorney, she supported the plea agreement.

If Wrona violates the terms of his probation, he may see prison time. KPCW could not reach Wrona for comment Wednesday.

Wrona was also required to register as a sex offender. The Utah Sex Offenders Registry lists his permanent address as Park Meadows. It shows Wrona’s other known addresses in Moab and San Tan Valley, Arizona.

Wrona, an attorney himself, submitted his resignation to the Utah State Bar earlier this year, which the Utah Supreme Court accepted Feb. 16.

The state Office of Professional Conduct was pursuing disciplinary action against him for an alleged conflict of interest , unrelated to his felonies, and it asked 3rd District Court to dismiss the case after Wrona’s resignation.

Wrona is permitted to reapply for licensure to practice law in Utah again in the future.