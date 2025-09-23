© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City Leadership announces Class 32, alumni tour

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 23, 2025 at 5:02 PM MDT
City Hall
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
Part of Leadership Park City is a class trip to Park City Hall.

Park City Leadership has announced its next class of recruits ahead of Class 31’s graduation in October.

More than 100 Summit County and Park City residents and employees applied for Leadership Class 32 and 35 made the cut.

Leadership Park City Director Scott van Hartesvelt said the incoming class has big shoes to fill.

“Class 31 set a high bar with their camaraderie, community spirit and commitment to the ideals of Leadership Park City. I have no doubt they’ll continue to lead and serve in meaningful ways,” he said in a statement. “Class 32 brings an equally impressive mix of talent, passion and potential — and I can’t wait to see what we’ll accomplish together.”

Leadership Park City’s goal is to encourage and train community leaders through a long-term, group-oriented learning opportunity.

It features monthly workshops on local and state topics of interest with a “city tour” trip to a western town facing similar challenges to Park City.

Those who weren’t accepted into Class 32 can reapply next year.

More than 900 people have graduated from the program.

FULL INTERVIEW: Leadership Park City Alumni Association President Frank Lynch on KPCW's Local News Hour

This year, the Leadership Park City Alumni Association will travel to Las Vegas and San Francisco to meet

with other leadership groups.

Alumni president Frank Lynch said on KPCW's "Local News Hour" Sept. 23, first the group will visit Henderson Leadership, outside Vegas, to understand how they growing their program.

That’s followed by a trip to San Francisco before those leadership groups take a trip to Park City.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver