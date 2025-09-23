Park City Leadership announces Class 32, alumni tour

More than 100 Summit County and Park City residents and employees applied for Leadership Class 32 and 35 made the cut.

Leadership Park City Director Scott van Hartesvelt said the incoming class has big shoes to fill.

“Class 31 set a high bar with their camaraderie, community spirit and commitment to the ideals of Leadership Park City. I have no doubt they’ll continue to lead and serve in meaningful ways,” he said in a statement. “Class 32 brings an equally impressive mix of talent, passion and potential — and I can’t wait to see what we’ll accomplish together.”

Leadership Park City ’s goal is to encourage and train community leaders through a long-term, group-oriented learning opportunity.

It features monthly workshops on local and state topics of interest with a “city tour” trip to a western town facing similar challenges to Park City.

Those who weren’t accepted into Class 32 can reapply next year .

More than 900 people have graduated from the program.

FULL INTERVIEW: Leadership Park City Alumni Association President Frank Lynch on KPCW's Local News Hour Listen • 6:58

This year, the Leadership Park City Alumni Association will travel to Las Vegas and San Francisco to meet

with other leadership groups.

Alumni president Frank Lynch said on KPCW's "Local News Hour" Sept. 23, first the group will visit Henderson Leadership, outside Vegas, to understand how they growing their program.

That’s followed by a trip to San Francisco before those leadership groups take a trip to Park City.