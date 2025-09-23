Tickets for 2026 Sundance Film Festival go on sale Oct. 22

Sundance Institute members get early access starting Oct. 1.

The film festival is offering a $675 package for Utah residents. That includes 10 in-person tickets and early access to ticket selection.

Single film tickets are $35 and go on sale shortly before the festival Jan. 14.

A link to all the ticket offerings and more information is available here.

The Sundance Film Festival runs from Jan. 22 to Feb. 2 with screenings and events in Park City and Salt Lake City.

After more than four decades in Utah, Sundance organizers announced in March that the annual festival will move to Boulder, Colorado, starting in 2027.

The final event in Utah is expected to include events honoring Sundance’s founder, Robert Redford, who died Sept. 16 at 89.