Sundance Film Festival moving to Boulder, Colorado, in 2027

The Sundance Institute said the film festival that has called Utah home for decades is leaving Park City after January 2026.

The nonprofit’s new home will be Boulder, Colorado, on the edge of Flatirons about 30 miles from Denver.

Sundance announced last year it was considering a move, citing high costs and accessibility challenges with Park City, which has been the festival’s home for over 40 years.

“During the process, it became clear that Boulder is the ideal location in which to build our festival's future, marking a key strategic step in its natural evolution,” Sundance Institute Board Chair Ebs Burnough said in a statement Thursday.

Sundance said it envisions the heart of the festival centered in downtown Boulder utilizing a wide array of theaters and venues. It also plans to incorporate spaces around the pedestrian-only Pearl Street Mall.

“The institute and its board of trustees want to thank the festival’s current home and beating heart for more than 40 years — Park City together with the state of Utah,” Sundance said in a press release. “Park City and Utah will always be a formative part of the festival.”

Along with Boulder, the institute considered Cincinnati, Ohio, and a hybrid location of Park City and Salt Lake City, starting in 2027.

In an attempt to keep Sundance, Utah organizers pitched a new model for the film festival that would have involved more screenings and events in Salt Lake City, with Park City serving as an ancillary location.

"Sundance’s departure marks the end of an incredible era, but not the end of Park City’s magic,” Park City Mayor Nann Worel said. “While I am deeply disappointed, I’m grateful for the legacy we built together. For the past year, we put our heart and soul into finding a way to keep Sundance in Utah… Frankly, I don’t know if there is anything else we could have done. To our residents: Our commitment to the creative spirit of the arts has always been a cornerstone of our community. We will continue to build on that legacy. We will deepen our investment in arts and culture with energy, purpose and that Park City magic that defines us.”

Utah’s bid took a hit in recent weeks, according to the Hollywood trade publication Deadline.

Deadline said a Sundance insider was upset about a bill recently passed by Utah lawmakers that will ban the use of Pride flags in schools and on state government property.

HB77 passed with a veto-proof majority by the Utah Legislature, which is controlled by a supermajority of Republicans.

Deadline’s unnamed Sundance source said the new law is “unacceptable” and a “terrible look for the state.”

This month Riverton’s GOP Sen. Dan McCay also openly called for Sundance to leave the state. McCay said the film festival promotes pornography, “alternative lifestyles” and themes that deride the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Worel, who played an integral role in the effort to keep Sundance in Utah, cited McCay’s comments in her State of Park City address Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, a recent bill passed by the Utah Legislature and comments made by some legislators have not been helpful in our bid to keep the festival here,” the mayor said Tuesday.

However, KPCW was told politics did not play a role in Sundance’s decision.

A Sundance report on the 2024 festival found that the event generated a total economic impact of $132 million in Utah, along with supporting over 1,700 local jobs.

Sundance’s move in 2027 opens up the two weeks at the beginning of each year the festival has enjoyed for decades in Utah.

Right now, Park City’s future plans are unclear.

Colorado lawmakers are moving forward with a bill that would give Sundance $34 million in tax credits over a 10-year period beginning in 2027.

The Colorado House approved the financial package and it’s awaiting a vote in the Senate.

The Colorado Economic Development Commission also approved $1.5 million in state incentives to lure Sundance to Boulder.

Between cities, counties and the state, Utah was offering over $12 million in annual funding.

The Cincinnati City Council pledged $2.5 million for Sundance.

“Boulder is an art town, tech town, mountain town, and college town. It is a place where the festival can build and flourish,” Sundance Institute Acting CEO Amanda Kelso said in a statement. “We can’t imagine a better fit than Boulder.”

Boulder has a population of over 100,000, which dwarfs Park City’s 8,000 residents. While it doesn’t have direct access to ski resorts, Boulder is considered a prime outdoor destination, with more than 46,000 acres of open space.

Roughly 40 miles away, the Denver International Airport has multiple daily nonstop flights from 46 states and a number of international cities.

Sundance Institute Founder and President Robert Redford and two of his children also have ties to Boulder – all three attended the University of Colorado.

“As change is inevitable, we must always evolve and grow, which has been at the core of our survival,” Redford said. “This move will ensure that the festival continues its work of risk taking, supporting innovative storytellers, fostering independence, and entertaining and enlightening audiences.”

The University of Colorado will play a role in the festival. The school founded First Person Cinema in 1955, which showcases avant-garde film and video work and is considered the longest running university program of its kind in the world.

Kelly Sears, a filmmaker and associate professor at the university’s cinema studies department, previously told KPCW the school’s experimental approach to film is a perfect match for Sundance.

“I think something that Boulder uniquely offers is that there is a really committed cinema audience here,” Sears said. “The audience here really is so curious about films they don’t know and are open to so many forms of cinematic expression here. And I think that’s something that has been cultivated over decades and decades here that continues to grow.”

Utah will host the film festival next year for the last time. The 2026 Sundance Film Festival is Jan. 22 to Feb. 1 with events in Park City and Salt Lake City.