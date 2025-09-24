Free local art shows fill Park City this weekend

The September gallery stroll will feature work from local Old Town galleries and live music from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Mountain Town Music Executive Director Brian Richards said local musicians will be playing at nine galleries.

“Jared Ramos Trio, an amazing jazz trio, is playing Trove Gallery,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Wednesday. “Roomba Libra Trio, which is Latin jazz, will be playing Gallery Mar, Desert Heart Strings will be playing LIK Fine Art and the Summit Gallery will have Iron Canyon Echoes.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Arts Council of Park City & Summit County Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder and Mountain Town Music Executive Director Brian Richards on KPCW's Local News Hour Listen • 9:01

Create PC, David Beavis Fine Art, the Mountain Trails Gallery, Meyer Gallery and J GO Art Gallery are also part of Friday’s stroll.

T he Miners9 art show will display works from a dozen artists at Miners Hospital this weekend as well.

Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scutter said the free art show opens Friday at noon and runs through 4 p.m. Sunday.

She said, “All local artists, a real variety of mediums. We have metal and wood and painting and photography and also some textile artists, jewelry."

A complete schedule for this week's Miners9 show is available here.