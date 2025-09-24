© 2025 KPCW

Free local art shows fill Park City this weekend

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 24, 2025 at 3:57 PM MDT
Monthly gallery stroll features new exhibit at Kimball Art Center.
Park City Gallery Association
/
Facebook
Strollers visit a Park City art gallery during the monthly gallery stroll.

The Arts Council of Park City and Summit County has teamed up with two local organizations to bring live music and art to Park City Friday.

The September gallery stroll will feature work from local Old Town galleries and live music from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Mountain Town Music Executive Director Brian Richards said local musicians will be playing at nine galleries.

“Jared Ramos Trio, an amazing jazz trio, is playing Trove Gallery,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Wednesday. “Roomba Libra Trio, which is Latin jazz, will be playing Gallery Mar, Desert Heart Strings will be playing LIK Fine Art and the Summit Gallery will have Iron Canyon Echoes.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Arts Council of Park City & Summit County Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder and Mountain Town Music Executive Director Brian Richards on KPCW's Local News Hour

Create PC, David Beavis Fine Art, the Mountain Trails Gallery, Meyer Gallery and J GO Art Gallery are also part of Friday’s stroll.

The Miners9 art show will display works from a dozen artists at Miners Hospital this weekend as well.

Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scutter said the free art show opens Friday at noon and runs through 4 p.m. Sunday.

She said, “All local artists, a real variety of mediums. We have metal and wood and painting and photography and also some textile artists, jewelry."

A complete schedule for this week's Miners9 show is available here.

Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver