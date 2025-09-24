Park City Council considers approval of future development blueprint

The approval of the general plan comes after months of gathering public input through neighborhood committees, online surveys and in-person open houses.

The plan centers on four values: small town, sense of community, natural setting and historic character.

Park City Deputy Manager Heather Sneddon said the comprehensive document also aims to address five major themes.

“We’re really focused on elements that are important to our community,” Sneddon said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Sept. 24. “Five core themes: transportation, community character, moderate income housing, preservation of water and open space, and sustainability.”

The blueprint provides specific recommendations for each of those themes, such as prioritizing public transit, walking and biking when making transportation decisions.

Other goals include housing 15% of the city’s workforce, and supporting initiatives that result in a reduction of water use.

Once the general plan is approved, it will be used to incorporate changes to Park City’s land management code — the rules that determine what can and can’t be built in town. It also serves as a guiding document for the city’s planning commission as it evaluates various development applications.

“We have what are hopefully nuanced and thoughtful changes to the code so we can help drive the right kind of development and redevelopment that we want to see in the city,” Sneddon said.

Mitigating traffic congestion will be a bigger priority in the new general plan. Over 70% of Park City residents identified traffic as the area’s biggest challenge in a survey conducted last year.

The plan also offers specific recommendations for 10 different neighborhoods across Park City, from Quinn’s Junction and Park Meadows to the Park City Mountain base and Deer Valley.

At its meeting Sept. 25, the city council will consider approving the final draft of the general plan. Along with the full 75-page plan, the city has also created a 10-page “citizen’s summary” that succinctly highlights its main ideas.

Separately on Thursday, the city council will get an update on the new bus service to Bonanza Flat. On average, the route has served over 400 riders daily during weekends this summer, according to a staff report.

Park City has issued over 1,200 free parking permits to locals after instituting paid parking at Bonanza Flat trailheads for the first time this year.

The council will also consider allowing dogs on buses year-round after introducing a pilot program to increase public transit use.

The meeting Sept. 25 is scheduled to begin at 4:25 p.m. following a closed session. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found online at kpcw.org.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.