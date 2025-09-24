Deer Valley East Village opens new terrain, dining options for 2025-2026 winter

The ski area has more than doubled in size since last season.

Seven new chair lifts will debut including the East Village Express, a 10-passenger gondola linking the new base area near the Jordanelle Reservoir to Park Peak. The resort said the gondola is one of the fastest in the country, getting guests to the top of the resort in 15 minutes.

With the addition of 10 new lifts since 2024, Deer Valley said it is on track to complete the largest ski resort expansion in history.

The resort now features a total of 31 lifts, 202 ski runs and 4,300 skiable acres.

Also new to East Village this winter, a cafeteria-style restaurant and the ski school will begin lessons out of the new base area.

Deer Valley Resort opens to season passholders Nov. 29 with an official opening date of Dec. 1 for the public.

Park City Mountain will open to skiers and riders Nov. 21. Woodward Park City has not yet announced its opening day for the 2025-2026 season.

