Artists wanted for Park City annual snow globe, gondola strolls

It’s asking creators for designs reflecting the winter wonderland theme for the Park City and Canyons Village installations.

Artists will receive a $4,000 budget per gondola or snow globe to cover artist fees, materials, labor, insurance and equipment to design and produce the work.

Artists have until Oct. 3 to apply before the council announces those selected Oct. 10.

The finished snow globes will line Park City’s Main Street and the gondolas will be scattered through Canyons Village.

The works will be installed Nov. 10 for the community to enjoy through Jan. 5.