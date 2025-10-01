Utah Film Commission announces new projects, including popular dating TV show

Season 22 of the reality series, “The Bachelorette,” stars Taylor Frankie Paul from the Hulu series, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” and will be filmed across Utah this fall.

Vice President of Production Incentives at Warner Bros. Discovery Lex Pascual said the state's small-town charm and modern amenities offer a fresh take on romance. He said, "Utah offers a stunning and diverse natural backdrop that is perfect for this romantic reality series."

Also, a new docu-series from local filmmaker Gary Auerbach, “Monsters & Aliens,” will shoot in Summit and Salt Lake counties before winter.

The film commission anticipates the seven productions will generate an economic impact of more than $15.5 million and more than 300 new jobs in Salt Lake, Summit, Utah, Washington, Wayne and Weber counties.

Other productions to be filmed in Utah this year include a new western titled "Blood on the Promontory," a new independent feature called "ICONOCLAST," a children's puppet series called "Ladybug's Garden," a documentary feature following a group therapy program titled "Into the Wilderness" and a first-of-its-kind hybrid production with the working title "Jesus Sees Us."