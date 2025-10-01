Summit County planners delay vote on Park City outlets redevelopment for site visit

Turning Junction Commons, formerly the Outlets Park City, into a mixed-use community first requires a rezone and a vote from the Summit County Council.

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission was scheduled to vote on a recommendation Sept. 23, but delayed it to schedule a site visit with the developer and landowner, Singerman Real Estate.

Its bid to eliminate the upper loop of outlet stores and transform the entire property into a mix of housing, commercial space and restaurants first surfaced in February 2024.

Community Development Director Peter Barnes says the delay now is due, in part, to some newer planning commissioners not having had as much time to review the project as others.

“I would be surprised if the planning commission didn't make a recommendation at the next meeting,” Barnes said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Oct. 1.

The recommendation is on a rezone from “town center” to “neighborhood mixed use.” The property was originally built under a development agreement, which has since expired.

The project Singerman hopes to build under different zoning includes 510 total housing units, including about 200 affordable, and about 61,000 square feet of new commercial space.

Because the 82,000-square-foot upper loop of stores would be demolished, the overall commercial footprint would be about 20,000 square feet smaller.

“They can't make much more progress in terms of the detail, until they get some form of reassurance on the fact that the rezone is possible in the form and format that they presented,” Barnes said. “So they can actually come back with individual building designs.”

The Basin planning commission’s site visit has not yet been scheduled.