Man allegedly set fire to Silver Creek Estates RV, ‘shot his way into’ Bonanza Park warehouse

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published October 2, 2025 at 1:55 PM MDT
park city mountain is seen behind a resort warehouse in Bonanza park during the fall
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
The warehouse the suspect is accused of breaking into is in Park City's Bonanza Park neighborhood.

The Summit County man is accused of damaging property around the Park City area Sept. 6.

A judge issued a no-bail arrest warrant for William Dougherty, 39, Oct. 2.

He was charged the day before with six crimes, including aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and two counts of second-degree felony property damage for a string of incidents Sept. 6.

Summit County prosecutors claim it began with a fire at Dougherty’s motorhome on Whileaway Road in Silver Creek Estates. A neighbor told investigators she heard an explosion, saw the RV on fire and Dougherty driving away in his truck.

Residents told KPCW smoke from the fire, initially reported around noon, was visible for miles that day. No one was injured.

Park City Fire Marshal Mike Owens told KPCW Oct. 2 the fire’s cause was unknown but that it was classified as “intentional.” He confirmed the fire was at Dougherty's address.

Charging documents state Dougherty was seen on security camera footage breaking into a Park City Mountain warehouse in Bonanza Park later that day.

The documents say he “shot his way into the warehouse,” which is nestled in between Recycle Utah, the Iron Horse district and Munchkin Road.

The warehouse was unoccupied and, according to spokesperson Lt. Danielle Snelson, Park City police arrived on scene around 2:25 p.m. after another employee discovered the damage.

Prosecutors say police officers eventually arrested Dougherty, who was a Park City Mountain employee, near Deer Valley Resort. Court papers say police found an AR-15-style rifle his car loaded with the same ammunition found in the warehouse.

Dougherty had allegedly shot more bullets into the warehouse interior and ceiling and taken a bottle of bourbon before leaving. Charging documents state he caused more than $9,000 in damage to a truck and $1,325 to a bicycle, plus $5,000 to the warehouse itself.

He was later released from custody, which is why 3rd District Court issued a warrant for his arrest Oct. 2.

Dougherty’s three other changes are class A misdemeanor property damage, class A misdemeanor reckless burning and class B misdemeanor theft.

The Summit County Jail roster did not indicate Dougherty was in custody as of midday Oct. 2. Court papers say his last known address is in Heber.
Park City
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas
