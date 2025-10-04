© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Guardsman pass closes due to wet snow

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published October 4, 2025 at 1:27 PM MDT
Guardsman Pass closed Saturday, Oct. 4, due to weather conditions.
Utah Department of Transportation
Guardsman Pass closed Saturday, Oct. 4, due to weather conditions.

Some of the season’s first snowfall closed Guardsman Pass Saturday.

The Utah Department of Transportation reports wet snow was falling on state Route 190, which connects Park City to Big Cottonwood Canyon.

To keep the public safe, the road was closed around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Guardsman Pass is expected to reopen Sunday morning. However, if UDOT’s maintenance team determines conditions are still not safe, the seasonal roadway will remain closed.

On Friday, National Weather Service Meteorologist David Church told KPCW a cold front expected for the weekend in the Wasatch Back could bring isolated, severe thunderstorms and the area's first snow.

Accumulation is possible above 9,000 feet. Church said there's a 10% to 15% chance of flakes in the air in Park City, but it won't stick to the ground.
Park City
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller