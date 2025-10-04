Guardsman pass closes due to wet snow

The Utah Department of Transportation reports wet snow was falling on state Route 190, which connects Park City to Big Cottonwood Canyon.

To keep the public safe, the road was closed around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Guardsman Pass is expected to reopen Sunday morning. However, if UDOT’s maintenance team determines conditions are still not safe, the seasonal roadway will remain closed.

On Friday, National Weather Service Meteorologist David Church told KPCW a cold front expected for the weekend in the Wasatch Back could bring isolated, severe thunderstorms and the area's first snow.

Accumulation is possible above 9,000 feet. Church said there's a 10% to 15% chance of flakes in the air in Park City, but it won't stick to the ground.