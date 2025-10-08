Park City-based nonprofit increases outreach for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

In February of 1990, Park City local Nadalee Noble was shot and killed by her estranged husband in a grocery store parking lot. She was murdered the same day she moved out of a Salt Lake City women’s shelter and 90 minutes after serving divorce papers.

FULL INTERVIEW: Peace House Executive Director Kendra Wyckoff Listen • 15:16

Five years later, well-known Parkite Patricia Blanchard was strangled in her home by her ex-husband. Though the community didn’t know it, the couple had a long history of domestic abuse.

The murders of these two women led local leaders to create Peace House in 1995. Since then, the nonprofit has been working to end interpersonal violence and support survivors.

Peace House is marking Domestic Violence Awareness Month this October by increasing outreach efforts.

Executive Director Kendra Wyckoff said it is partnering with 10 nonprofits in Summit and Wasatch counties to share information about domestic violence. Staff will also be out in the community.

“We have outreach advocates that might visit the food bank and be there for a couple of hours, or the library,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.” “That really helps us get into the space, be able to answer questions, and it helps reduce that stigma.”

Wyckoff said the nonprofit will also host an open house Saturday, Oct. 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at its Park City campus. She said the event helps locals understand what services Peace House offers and the signs that point to domestic violence.

Wyckoff shared the best ways to help if you suspect someone is a victim of abuse.

“Talk to the individual when they're not around their partner,” she said. “You can use language like, ‘I'm concerned about your safety. Are you doing OK? Is there anything that's happening at home that you need some support with?”

Wyckoff suggests assuring them they’re not alone and sharing available support resources, like Peace House.

The nonprofit has an emergency shelter and 24-hour helpline at 1-800-647-9161.

It offers transitional housing for those who need long-term accommodations as well as legal advocacy.

Wyckoff said Peace House works to stop violence before it starts. While the nonprofit serves about 500 people each year, it reaches thousands more through prevention education.

