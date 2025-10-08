Park City Board of Realtors welcomes new leader

Realtor Jennifer Armandi was appointed to the post after Jamie Johnson, who led the organization for seven years, stepped down in July .

Park City Board of Realtors president Maverick Bolger says the search was tough.

“We were actually hoping to have somebody online at the end of summer, we had a really large slate of candidates come in the door.”

Armandi most recently served as vice president of programs and engagement for the Cape Cod & Islands Association of Realtors.

“I've been in real estate for about 20 years. I actually have my real estate license, and so I've actively helped people buy and sell real estate in my past,” she said on KPCW’s Local News Hour Oct. 8 . “Before joining the association world, I was managing a brokerage office that had about 45 agents. So I come to the association world with a lot of experience understanding what members need and what brokers need.”

She has also worked in leadership roles at William Raveis Real Estate, Bank of America Merchant Services, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, and TD Bank.

As she steps into her new role and with leadership changes on the board, Armandi said she is focused on what opportunities are in the community.

“What I'll be focusing on mostly is member engagement and getting to know the brokers, the players in the Park City Real Estate Market,” she said. “It's really important for me to understand and get to know who I'll be working with and who I'm representing,

Bolger will be stepping down from his role as president. Gretchen Hudgens, a board of directors member, will take his place in 2026.

Park City Board of Realtors is a financial supporter of KPCW.