Trio of Park City candidates each raise over $35K

The two contenders for mayor, Jack Rubin and Ryan Dickey, have both raised over $35,000, according to financial reports submitted to City Hall ahead of the Oct. 7 deadline.

Rubin is slightly ahead with the largest fundraising haul, at over $40,000. But he has spent significantly less than Dickey, who has raised around $37,000.

Diego Zegarra has the most contributions among the three candidates for city council, with over $39,000. Incumbent Jeremy Rubell has collected over $15,000, while councilmember Tana Toly has raised more than $10,000 for her reelection.

The five candidates have largely spent the funds on marketing materials and events.

Zegarra donated $50 to both Toly and Dickey. Toly also gave $50 to Zegarra. The three have campaigned together throughout the election season.

Parkites will elect a mayor and two council members on Election Day, Nov. 4. The Summit County Clerk’s office will send mail-in ballots to registered voters Oct. 14.

In September, council candidate John Kenworthy withdrew from the race after making it through the primary.

Park City Recorder Michelle Kellogg said Kenworthy’s name will still appear on ballots because it was too late to remove. She said any votes for Kenworthy will not be counted.

Full details on the financial disclosures can be found online at kpcw.org.

Jack Rubin

Contributions: $40,120

Expenditures: $13,582.48

Remaining balance: $26,537.52

Ryan Dickey

Contributions: $37,308.79

Expenditures: $35,948.14

Remaining balance: $1,360.65

Diego Zegarra

Contributions: $39,158.05 **

Expenditures: $26,677.03

Remaining balance: $12,481.02

**Amount does not reflect a separate $200 cash donation

Jeremy Rubell

Contributions: $15,375

Expenditures: $12,881.64

Remaining balance: $2,493.36

Tana Toly

Contributions: $10,280

Expenditures: $9,127.17

Remaining balance: $1,152.83