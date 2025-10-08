Heber City Council candidates talk housing, collaboration at Wasatch Taxpayers debate

The four candidates competing for two seats on the Heber City Council are incumbent Councilmember Yvonne Barney, Nick López, Morgan Murdock and Corey Noyes.

At the forum Sept. 29 hosted by the Wasatch Taxpayers Association, they shared their priorities for the city and talked about some of the biggest issues facing Heber.

Moderator Tracy Taylor, president of the Wasatch Taxpayers Association, asked whether the candidates had any new ideas for affordable housing in the Heber Valley.

Murdock talked about the need for Heber City and Wasatch County to “be on the same team,” and he suggested looking north to Park City for ideas.

“I really think the city and county can work together to solve this solution in creative ways,” he said. “We’ve seen examples in Park City and elsewhere – I think public-private partnerships [are] definitely something to explore.”

Noyes admitted he’s not an expert and emphasized even imperfect solutions are better than doing nothing to address Heber’s housing challenges.

“The problem that we face all too often in Heber – in Utah – as a country – is that we have the ideas, but we waste our time fighting over the ideas instead of just moving forward and getting something done,” he said.

Barney said she’s interested in creative solutions that maintain Heber’s historic character, such as infill housing downtown.

“Does that mean increase density?” she said. “No. I refuse to think that a high-rise, stacked flat apartment is our only option. I think we need to look outside the box.”

López agreed he prefers ideas like tiny houses or breaking big properties into smaller lots to create more affordable housing in Heber.

“If it’s a tiny home that fits on their lot, let’s do that,” he said. “Something that they can give and get a starter home out for somebody, whether it’s their own family member or somebody in the community.”

The candidates also discussed open space, ideas to address traffic problems and the city’s downtown revitalization plans.

During the audience question period, one resident brought up tension on the city council and asked how the candidates would contribute to a more collaborative climate.

Barney said an effective council must prioritize respect, especially toward the mayor, and be willing to work together.

López said his military experience has taught him to listen well and to respect people even when he disagrees.

Murdock said he values admitting mistakes, being ethical and transparent, and building bridges across differences.

Noyes said he enters conversations assuming he has more to learn, so he’s willing to listen and change his mind about any given issue.

Besides two city councilmembers, Heber voters will also choose a mayor this November. Mayor Heidi Franco and Councilmember Scott Phillips are in the race.

The general election is Nov. 4.