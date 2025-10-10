How Park City residents can learn more about ongoing transportation projects

Senior transportation director Connor Campobasso said it’s the city’s first transportation-focused open house .

“All the project managers will be there representing each of the projects,” he said on KPCW’s Local News Hour Friday, Oct. 10 . “So a lot of them will bring either some kind of poster board or something to kind of talk through the different projects.”

FULL INTERIVEW: Park City Transportation Director Tim Sanderson and Senior Transportation Planner Conor Campobasso on KCPW's Local News Hour Listen • 14:55

Featured projects include the citywide bus stop project to improve more than 80 bus stops on Park City Transit bus routes.

Campobasso said project managers with the city’s Re-create 248 project will also be on hand with information.

“The public can expect to see updated schedules,” he said. “They can talk to us about what we are planning on doing, what we're going to be looking at further, what we're going to be analyzing.”

Other featured projects at the open house will include the city’s dogs on buses program, parking in Old Town, new pedestrian pathways and winter bus services.

There will be no formal presentation at the drop-in event. Residents can stop in anytime to the Park City MARC Party Room from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14.