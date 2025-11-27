Wasatch Back residents reminded to bring in trash bins during snow storms

Before snow blankets the area, Republic Services is reminding residents what to do with their trash cans when a storm comes.

Ashlee Cawley from Republic Services said the trash collection workload increases during the holidays as people travel to Summit and Wasatch counties. She said it hires more staff this time of year because of that, but the weather is the bigger challenge.

“Just having some snow in your cart, in your container, that maybe ices over or maybe melts, that puts in additional weight for us, so it affects safety,” Cawley said.

So, she recommends locals make sure their trash can’s lid is firmly closed before putting it outside. That means no overfilling.

Cawley said if snow is expected, it’s best not to put out trash cans the night before pickup.

“I strongly stress, do not leave your cart overnight outside, because it can freeze. It can get stuck to the snow. It can get buried under the snow, and we won't even see it,” she said.

Instead, put the can on the curb in the morning and avoid leaving it in the snow.

Cawley said there are some instances where storms prevent trucks from collecting waste for days at a time. If that’s the case, she said, continue to take in the garbage bin and put it out in the morning. Republic Services trucks collect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., so if pickup hasn’t happened by then, it’s been delayed.

Cawley also noted snow can change usual pickup times.

“If it's snowing or there's a storm, we follow the snow plows, so we coordinate with them,” she said. “You may be used to getting your garbage or recycling picked up at 10 a.m. and that day we're going to come at 3 p.m. because the snowplow came later that day.”