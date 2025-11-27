New policy will raise national park fees for international visitors

Starting in 2026, annual passes for U.S. residents will stay at $80, but for nonresidents, a pass will go up to $250.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports day passes to the country’s 11 most popular parks will also be more expensive: nonresidents will have to pay an extra $100 on top of the standard entrance fee. The list includes Bryce Canyon and Zion in Utah, plus several other parks in the West.

The Interior Department said the changes ensure U.S. taxpayers will “continue to enjoy affordable access.”

The department also announced “resident-only patriotic fee-free days” for next year, including President Donald Trump’s birthday, which is also Flag Day, and the 110th birthday of the National Park Service.

The fee hike announcement comes after the president issued an executive order earlier this year calling for increased park fees for non-U.S. residents. The order said the added revenue should be used to improve infrastructure in and enhance access to the parks.

It’s not immediately clear how National Park Service staff will enforce the new policies, such as checking visitors’ residency status.

National parks passes will be available digitally in 2026.