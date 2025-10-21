McPolin students name Park City’s first K-9 officer

The department recently announced its first K-9 officer, a 19-month-old chocolate labrador retriever.

Bruno is trained in bomb and explosive detection. He’ll also help comfort children in crisis with his handler, Officer Wayne Henderson.

The duo is receiving specialized training to be ready for duty by mid-December.

Local students helped name the force’s first K-9, submitting more than 70 suggestions. McPolin fifth graders won with “Bruno.”

He will be sworn in as a police K-9 at the Park City council meeting Dec. 11.