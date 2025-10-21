Wasatch County school board to vote on new boundaries at public hearing

Deer Creek, Wasatch County’s second high school, is under construction along state Route 113, just west of downtown Heber City. It will open in fall 2026.

The Wasatch County School District has been working to determine how to divide students between Wasatch and Deer Creek high schools.

The district recently released its preferred boundary option. It’s one of the four options shared over the summer and will affect the middle and high schools.

It uses Highway 40 as a natural boundary on the south end of the valley. At Heritage Farms Parkway, the boundary continues east to the Red Ledges private community, then heads north.

Students who live east of Highway 40 would attend Timpanogos Middle School and Wasatch High. Students to the west would go to Rocky Mountain Middle School and Deer Creek High.

The boundary would also split Daniels Canyon and J.R. Smith Elementary students from their peers once they go to middle school.

Elementary school boundaries would stay the same, but the Board of Education said previously they could change in the future.

The board will consider approving the new boundary at a 6:30 p.m. public hearing Tuesday, Oct. 28 , at the Wasatch Education Center in Heber.

The district encourages locals to attend and share feedback.