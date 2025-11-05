Park City Council to consider SNAP allocation during government shutdown

Park City provides more than $122,000 to the Christian Center each year. The proposed $60,000 would be a one-time additional allocation to support impacted city residents.

City staff say about 150 Park City households, or 4% of the community, lost access to their SNAP or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Deputy City Manager Heather Sneddon says at its last meeting, city council members expressed interest in helping offset the increased demand for food assistance.

“The council will be considering a $60,000 funding increase for the Christian Center of Park City to expand food assistance in response to that SNAP benefit disruption,” Sneddon said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Wednesday. “The Christian Center of Park City is the region's largest food pantry. They've already scaled up operations, activated volunteers. They're ready to purchase additional food to meet the surge in demand. So that's what we're trying to do here, is to provide some additional funding for our SNAP benefits.”

If approved, the funding will be directed to residents living within the city limits. Sneddon says more details will be finalized after the council vote.

The Park City Council meets Thursday beginning in work session at 4 p.m. following a closed session. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.