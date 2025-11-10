Dozens more SLC flight cancelations expected amid government shutdown
The Salt Lake City International Airport expects up to 35 flight cancelations Tuesday after more than 40 Monday.
That includes flights to and from larger international airports in Atlanta, Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles.
The majority of the cancelations are from Sky West Airlines. Delta, American, Alaska Airlines and Southwest are also affected.
While lawmakers work toward a deal to reopen the government, airlines expect residual cancelations.
The canceled flights come after air traffic reductions Friday that slashed operations by 10%, affecting 40 airports across the country.